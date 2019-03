Team Ireland will touch down on Irish soil this hour after a very successful Special Olympic World Games.

The 91-strong team are set to arrive in Dublin Airport to a heroes’ welcome.

Kildare man Conor Byrne has won a silver medal in the English Equitation event and gold in the English Working Trails event.

Padraig Reilly, from Hollywood, received a sixth-place ribbon in doubles tenpin bowling

Seán O’Regan reports from terminal one: