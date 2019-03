New figures show that people in Ireland are using less water.

CSO data released to coincide with World Water Day shows domestic water consumption fell by 8.4 percent between 2015 and 2016.

The annual average consumption per meter per day in 2016 was 351 litres - compared with 383 litres for 2015.

Cavan had the lowest average consumption at 298 litres, while Dublin 24 had the highest at 569.

