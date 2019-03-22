Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Priest Stabbed While Saying Mass In Canada.

: 03/22/2019 - 15:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
canada_1.jpg

A priest has been stabbed while saying morning mass in Canada.

The attack happened at St Joseph's Oratory in Montreal shortly before 9am.

A man was arrested at the scene in connection with the stabbing.

The Catholic priest is said to be in a stable condition with minor injuries.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!