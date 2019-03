Philip Lane has been appointed to a position on the European Central Bank's Executive Board.

The Irish Central Bank Governor was recommended for the job by the ECOFIN Council of Finance Ministers last month.

The Finance Minister has welcomed the decision to appoint Mr Lane to the senior role.

Paschal Donohoe says Lane made an important contribution as Governor of the Central Bank and is confident he will excel in his new position with the ECB.

