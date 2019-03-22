Decision On Coill Dubh Housing Proposal Due Imminent

A decision is due to be issued in the next 24 hours on a proposal to build 52 homes in Coill Dubh.

Ultra Dawn Ltd. t/a Premier Developments is seeking permission for the development adjoining 'The Meadows' housing in Cooleragh East.

Kildare County Council's planning calendar indicates a determination is scheduled tomorrow.

The development description is as follows:

"52 no. two-storey dwellings consisting of 34 no. semi-detached 3-bedroom houses, 12 no. semi-detached 4-bedroom houses, 6 no. semi-detached 2-bedroom houses, pedestrian access to adjoining 'The Meadows' housing estate and all ancillary siteworks on site previously granted planning permission under file ref. 07/1186, 13/143 & 14/833. Revised by significant further information consisting of; Proposal reduced to 51 no. dwellings comprising: 32 no. 3 bed semi-detached, 12 no. 4 bed semi-detached , 6 no. 2 bed semi-detached & 1 no. 3 bed semi-detached two storey dwellings

Development Address:

Cooleragh East,Coill Dubh,Naas,Co. Kildare."

Stock image: Pixabay