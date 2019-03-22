Listen Live Logo

Survey Indicates German Manufacturing Output Has Dropped, Again.

: 03/22/2019 - 16:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A survey of manufacturing managers in Germany suggests output has fallen at an increased rate this month.

Figures also show a contraction in the sector in France for February.

However the rate of decline in the wider Eurozone appears to have slowed.

