Naas Cancer Garden has formally opened today, after being repeatedly vandalised.

The garden is on the corner of the Blessington and Friary roads.

Naas Tidy Towns, Naas Access Group, Tesco, Naas Men's Shed, the Friend's of Naas General Hospital, councillors and local residents' associations were involved in the development of the garden.

Bill Clear is of Naas Tidy Towns, and a Local Election candidate for the Social Democrats.

Stock image.