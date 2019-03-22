Listen Live Logo

Listen: Kildare TD Says Ireland's Asylum System Is Flawed.

: 03/22/2019 - 16:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare TD says Ireland's asylum system is flawed.

Fiona O'Loughlin was speaking following the Dept. of Justice's decision to abandon plans to create an asylum centre at an hotel in Rooskey.

The Department says the decision is due to a row over the lease agreement between the owners and the company renting it - and not on the back of two fires that were started at the hotel in recent months.

80 people seeking asylum may now have to be housed in emergency accommodation.

Deputy O'Loughlin says the department's approach to establishing new centres is typified by its lack of consultation with residents, GPs or schools.

