Classic Hits Sunday

5pm - 7pm
with
Dave McGrath

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Head Of Catholic Church In Ireland Appeals For Generosity From Monelenders, Landlords & Financiers.

: 03/22/2020 - 13:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
no_fee_266_an_taoiseach_at_good_friday_procession.jpg

The head of the Catholic church in Ireland's appealing for generosity and flexibility from money lenders, landlords and financiers during the current pandemic.

Churches across the country are delivering Sunday mass over the Internet today due to bans on large gatherings.

Speaking to an empty Cathedral of Saints Patrick and Colman in Newry, Archbishop Eamonn Martin says it's important we're united given the unprecedented circumstances:

newstalk124262.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

19/4/2019 Good Friday procession in the Phoenix Park. Pictured is Archbishop Diarmuid Martin at the annual Good Friday ‘Way of the Cross’ procession in the Phoenix Park. Worshippers walked from the Wellington Monument to the Papal Cross. Photo: RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!