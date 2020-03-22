Listen: Head Of Catholic Church In Ireland Appeals For Generosity From Monelenders, Landlords & Financiers.

The head of the Catholic church in Ireland's appealing for generosity and flexibility from money lenders, landlords and financiers during the current pandemic.

Churches across the country are delivering Sunday mass over the Internet today due to bans on large gatherings.

Speaking to an empty Cathedral of Saints Patrick and Colman in Newry, Archbishop Eamonn Martin says it's important we're united given the unprecedented circumstances:

