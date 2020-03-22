Dept. Working On Contingency Plans, Should The Leaving & Junior Cert. Have To Be Postponed.

The Department of Education says it's working on contingency plans in case they have to postpone the state exams over the coronavirus.

However, the department stresses government's still focused on running both the Junior and Leaving Cert exams in June.

6,000 students in Kildare are scheduled to sit the exams.

It says all second level schools, of which there are around 20 in Kildare, should continue to plan lessons and provide online resources where possible.

They've also been asked to prioritise classes preparing students for the state exams.

File image: RollingNews