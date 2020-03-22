Listen: Beauty Industry Slams Salons Continuing To Operated During Covid 19 Crisis.

The beauty industry has slammed salons who have remained open during the coronavirus crisis.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation says 95 per cent of it 400 members have closed, but there are still a small number that are continuing to take appointments.

It's calling on the government to compel salons to close, as they cannot provide a proper service without putting people at risk.

The Black Amber Group of hair salons has an outlet in Naas, and 3 other locations.

It Director, Liam Kennedy says the salons that remain open are being reckless.

