Kildare GAA Is Now Formally Establising A Database Of Volunteers To Assist The HSE During Covid 19.

The HSE has formally asked Kildare GAA to establish a database of all available volunteers who may be able to support HSE administered local facilities over the coming weeks.

According to a Kildare GAA statement, "the following skills sets have been identified as part of contingency planning requirements: All Trades men or women (Electrician, Plumber, Carpentry etc ), IT Specialists, Cleaners, Teachers, Special Needs Assistants, Chefs, Caterers, Drivers, Train the Trainers qualified personnel. In addition, retired Military / Gardai and others with a similar background in Crisis Management Operations are being requested for their background and skills in scheduling, mobilisition and coordination tasks that may arise."

The HSE request all volunteers to submit the following information:

Club Name

Volunteer Forename

Volunteer Surname

Date of Birth

Address

Gender

Email address

Mobile Contact Number

Profession – Official Qualification with Skills

Skills

Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points – Food Safety Manual Handling Children First Basic Life Support First Aid Fire Training Safeguarding training

Date of Garda Vetting if completed – HSE Garda Vetting will also be required for any individuals working with vulnerable members of our communities.

Availability windows

Named days and time if applicable – Need to consider that may not be requested for next 3 weeks until surge!

Any other details that you feel relevant

Volunteers are requested to submit their details to one of the following points of contact based on region that their club is associated with:

Kildare Region 1 centred around Athy – Regional Point of Contact Martina Donnelly , email kildaregaa@gmail.com

Castlemitchell

Grange

Athy

Rheban

Castledermott

St Laurence’s

Suncroft

Kildare Region 2 centred around Monasterevin and Kildare Town- Regional Point of Contact Tadhg Fennin , email Tadhg.fennin.gda.kildare@gaa.ie

Monasterevin

Kildangan

Ballykelly

Ellistown

Round Towers

Nurney

Rosglas

Rathangan

Kildare Region 3 centred around Kilcullen, Straffan/Naas/Sallins/Kill – Regional Point of Contact David Murphy , email David.murphy.gda.kildare@gaa.ie

Kilcullen

Straffan

TMH

Ballymore Eustace

Raheens

Eire Og

Kill

Naas

Eadestown

Sallins

Kildare Region 4 centred around Newbridge & Rathangan- Regional Point of Contact Declan O’Toole , email Declan.otoole.gda.kildare@gaa.ie

Athgarvan

Moorefield

Sarsfields

Ballyteague

Milltown

Rathangan

Kildare Region 5 centred around Clane/Prosperous/Allenwood- Regional Point of Contact John Doyle , email john.doyle.gda.kildare@gaa.ie

Allenwood

Coill Dubh

St Kevins

Roberstown

Caragh

Clane

Kildare Region 6 centred around Kilcock/Leixlip/Maynooth/Celbridge- Regional Point of Contact John Doran, email john.doran.gda.kildare@gaa.ie

Rathcoffey

Kilcock

Maynooth

Cappagh

St Marys Leixlip

Confey

Celbridge

Ardclough

Kildare Region 7 centred around Derrinturn / JTB- Regional Point of Contact Ronan Murnaghan , email accounts.kildare@gaa.ie

Broadford

Clogherinkoe

JTB

Carbury

All Volunteers are also encouraged to sign up to ‘On Call for Ireland’ in addition to this HSE / GAA local initiative. All volunteer support will be requested by HSE as required.

In addition to the above regarding Volunteers, Clubs are also asked to support this fight by offering your facilities as additional testing centres, if required. HSE will then determine suitability of facilities for this task later.

Clubs are requested to promote this initiative with their members / communities and anyone interested in volunteering should submit your details to your point of contact over the next 5 – 7 days.