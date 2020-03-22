Permission For Off-Line Service Station In Monasterevin Refused.

An Bord Pleanala has upheld Kildare County Council's decision to refuse planning permission for an off-motorway service station in Monasterevin.

Conor Furey & Associates Ltd. applied for planning permission for the development, at Mayfield, last year.

The application proposed 8 fuel islands, a two storey building including restaurant, 147 car parking spaces and 33 HGV spaces.

KCC declined permission in August, and that was referred by the firm to An Bord Pleanala.

In also refusing permission, the national planning authority cited existing zoning of the lands, under which the proposed restaurant is not permitted, the "significant potential to impact negatively on the vibrancy and vitality of nearby Monasterevin Town"

Proposed Development: "Construction of an off-line motorway services station to include: (a) eight number island forecourt fuel area with canopy consisting of 16 numberfuel dispensers; (b) two number island HCV facility with canopy consisting of four number fuel dispensers; (c) two-storey amenity building (1,656 square metresgross floor area) part double height at ground floor containing one number shop (maximum100 square metresnet floor space including off-licence area), food court at ground and first floor level to include restaurant/café and associated communal seating, two numbermeeting rooms, toilet and baby changing facilities and storage areas; (d) Open aired yard/refuse area; (e) Outdoor seating and play areas; (f) Drive-thru facility to side and rear of amenity building; (g) New site entrance off the L81760; (h) 147 numbercar parking spaces, 33 number HGV parking spaces, six number coach parking spaces, 11 number motorcycle parking and ninenumber electric charge points; (j) Ancillary signage on the amenity building ABP-305352-19An Bord PleanálaPage 2of 4and two numberdouble-sided totem signs, both illuminated and non-illuminated; (k) Underground fuel storage tanks and designated offset fill points; (l) New packaged effluent treatment system and associated percolation area; (m) All ancillary site development works and services including surface water drainage system, air/water service area, building signage, landscaping, boundary treatments and future access to remaining landsat Mayfield, Monasterevin, County Kildare."