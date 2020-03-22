A 4th Person Has Died Of Covid 19 In Ireland; No. Of Confirmed Cases Rises To 906.

A male, in the east of Ireland, has died of Covid 19.

His death brings to 4 the number of people killed by coronavirus.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says the male had "an underlying health condition."

121people have been diagnosed with Covid 19 in the 24 hours to 1pm this afternoon.

There are now 906 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, of which 20 are in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 20 March (712 cases) shows:

Of the 712 cases notified, 55% are male and 44% are female, with 35 clusters involving 190 cases

The median age of confirmed cases is 44 years

211 cases (30%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 17 cases have been admitted to ICU

159 cases (22%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 402, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 101 cases (14%)

There is now at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 in every county in Ireland

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 44%, close contact accounts for 23% and travel abroad accounts for 33%.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the patient who died today.

“Cases confirmed today were most likely exposed to Covid-19 prior to the introduction of the public health measures implemented on Friday, 13 March.

“It is vital that everyone complies with the public health advice on hand and cough hygiene, working from home where possible and practising social distancing of 2 metres.

“Public health doctors carrying out contact tracing are advising that confirmed cases are now reporting fewer contacts, which is an encouraging sign that people are following the public health guidance.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone adhering to public health advice. You are actively helping flatten the curve and limit the spread of Covid-19.

“Anyone waiting to be tested should act as though their test is positive and should self-isolate now, while they await testing and results.”

Case analysis as at midnight Friday, 20 March - Source: HSPC