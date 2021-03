Dublin councils are paying landlords more than €18,000 in rent a year, for some social housing units.

Local authorities are being criticised for wasting taxpayers money instead of buying or building property directly.

18,698 euro was spent for some units last year, which works out at 373,960 euro over a 20-year timeframe.

The Irish Times reports councils are paying the most in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, followed by Dublin City, Fingal and South Dublin.

Stock image: Pexels