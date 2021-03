A man is to appear in court this morning in relation to an armed robbery in Dublin over the weekend.

Shortly before 9.30am, yesterday morning, a man armed with a knife threatened staff at a shop on Cathal Brugha Street.

He demanded money from the till and fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash.

A man in his early 20s was arrested a short distance away and has since been charged in connection to the robbery.

File image: RollingNews