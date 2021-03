The head of the HSE says the rising number of Covid cases is an early warning signal.

769 new cases were confirmed here last night, of whom 44 are in Kildare.

The national figure is the highest number since the end of February.

359 people are in hospital with the virus this morning, of whom 9 are at Naas General.

Paul Reid says more mixing and movement is leading to the increase.

File image: Paul Reid/RollingNews