A Romanian man is due before the high court after being arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

A car was stopped and searched in Kilmacannogue Co. Wicklow in the early hours of this morning.

A search of the newly set up Schengen Information system which examines European databases identified the warrant from German authorities.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s was arrested.



File image: RollingNews