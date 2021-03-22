K Country

Increase In Spending In Q1-Q3 Was 2nd Largest In Euro Area.

: 22/03/2021 - 15:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The increase in public spending in Ireland, in the first three quarters of last year, was the second largest in the Euro area.

The Central Bank notes budget 2021 contained an increase of 5.4 billion euro in exchequer spending.

In its Economic Letter, Covid 19 and the Public Finances, it warns long lasting spending increases funded by debt could limit the scope to respond to future crises.

The Central Bank also suggests permanent increases in spending could only be sustained by offsetting revenue raising measures.

 

