A school in County Tipperary has closed its doors today after an outbreak of Covid-19.

The Presentation primary school in Carrick-on-Suir, which has over 300 pupils, told parents this morning that it is suspending its classes with immediate effect.

It is now waiting for public health specialists to carry out a full risk assessment.

An update on classes is expected to be given to parents later this evening.

File image: RollingNews