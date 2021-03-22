K Country

Listen: Decision On Re-Opening Construction For Home Building Won't Be Made Until Next Week.

22/03/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A decision on whether construction can re-open for home building won't be made until next week.

The planned easing of some restrictions in April has been put in fresh doubt amid stagnating case numbers.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

Stock image: Pexels
 

