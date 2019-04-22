€150,000 Allocated To Kildare For Community Enhancement Projects.

Nearly €150,000 has been allocated in Kildare under the Community Enhancement Programme for 2019.

That's according to figures from the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

Local Community Development Committees, with support from Local Authorities, administer this funding. In 2018, €468,672 was allocated to Kildare out of a total of €13 million, which has all been drawn down.

This year, €4.5 million has been allocated under the CEP.

€500,000 of the 2018 fund was ring-fenced for Men's Sheds. In Kildare, there are 19 registered with the Irish Men's Sheds Association.