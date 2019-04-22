K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

€150,000 Allocated To Kildare For Community Enhancement Projects.

: 04/22/2019 - 14:37
Author: Róisin Power
kildarelcdc_header05new.jpg

Nearly €150,000 has been allocated in Kildare under the Community Enhancement Programme for 2019.

That's according to figures from the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

Local Community Development Committees, with support from Local Authorities, administer this funding. In 2018, €468,672 was allocated to Kildare out of a total of €13 million, which has all been drawn down.

This year, €4.5 million has been allocated under the CEP.

€500,000 of the 2018 fund was ring-fenced for Men's Sheds. In Kildare, there are 19 registered with the Irish Men's Sheds Association.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!