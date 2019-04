A man's been arrested after shots were fired at a vehicle in Clonsilla in West Dublin this morning.

The incident took place on the Whitechapel Road at about 10:45.

No injuries were reported.

In a follow up investigation, Gardai searched a house, where a 30 year old man was arrested: he's currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Gardai are continue their investigation.

Image: Rolling News.