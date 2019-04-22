A Collision Is Causing Heavy Traffic M7 Northbound Before Junction 10 Naas South.

There has been a collision just before Junction 10 Naas South.
Gardaí are attending the scene.
Traffic northbound is very heavy from the M9 merge to Junction 10, but reports say the crash has been cleared.
There has been a collision just before Junction 10 Naas South.
Gardaí are attending the scene.
Traffic northbound is very heavy from the M9 merge to Junction 10, but reports say the crash has been cleared.
Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.
Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.
Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station. You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.
Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!