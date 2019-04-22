The Night Shift

Second Incident Northbound On The M7 Between J12 Newbridge And The M9 Merge.

04/22/2019 - 15:26
Author: Róisin Power
A second collision on the M7 is adding to traffic delays northbound.

There are reports of a collision between Junction 12 Newbridge and Junction 11 M9.

The early crash just before Junction 10 Naas South has been cleared.

Motorists are advised of heavy delays and to seek an alternative route.

