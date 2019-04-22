172 Nama Properties In Kildare Have Been Utilised For Social Housing.

NAMA has identified 352 vacant properties in Kildare that could be used for social housing.

Of those, 172 have been contracted or delivered for social housing up until the end of 2018. Eight of these units were delivered to Kildare County Council, while the remainder were delivered to relevant housing bodies.

Across the country 2,481 have been contracted over or are in use as social housing.

That's according to figures from the Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe. He added that NAMA conduct regular reviews of assets in its portfolio to establish potential properties.