Listen: Defence Forces Have Been Deployed To Help Tackle Donegal Wildfire.

Troops from Finner Camp and an Aer Corps helicopter have been deployed, to help firefighters and locals in their battle to save homes from a wildfire in west Donegal.

It broke out about six o'clock this morning in Annagry and is still burning in the Annagry, Belcruit and Loughanure areas.

Local Civil Defence volunteers have also been mobilised, and the Defence Forces is monitoring the situation.

Local councillor Mícheál Mac Giolla Easpaig wants a forensic investigation to find out the cause of fires in the area in recent days.