134 People Have Made Submissions On A Kildare Parks Dept. Pilot Scheme On Managing Open Spaces In The County.

: 04/22/2020 - 07:44
Author: Eoin Beatty
134 people have made submissions on a Kildare Parks Department pilot scheme on managing  15 open spaces across the county.

The trial is aimed at enhancing biodiversity, be pollinator friendly and reduce the use of non-renewable fuels.

A public consultation on KCC's  plans, which include the Wonderful Barn in Leixlip, Clane Ring Road, Pound Park, Monread Park, the Famine Cemetery and the Millennium Link Road remains open until the end of the month

The Parks Dept. wants to reduce the number of grass cuts, per year, and replace  pesticide spraying with strimming.

 

Image: Pixabay

