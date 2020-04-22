Listen: Holohan Appeals To Everyone To Continue To Observe Social Distancing, Despite Good Weather.

The Chief Medical Officer is appealing to people to continue obeying the Covid-19 restrictions, despite the good weather.

Temperatures could reach up to 20 degrees today, leading to fears people will start travelling to beauty spots like parks and beaches.

A further 44 people with the virus have died, bringing the death toll to 730, while there are now 16,040 confirmed cases, of whom 822 are in Co. Kildare.

Dr. Tony Holohan, says he's noticing an increase in people out and about in recent days:

File image: RollingNews