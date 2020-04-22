Kildare Today

Listen: Minister Hopes Leaving Cert. Will Begin On July 29th.

: 04/22/2020 - 09:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Education Minister has told students to aim for the Leaving Cert starting on Wednesday, July 29th.

The exams, which around 3,000 Kildare students are scheduled to sit, have been pushed back from its usual date of early June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Joe McHugh says he hopes to confirm the date in the next couple of weeks but gave students and indication while answering their concerns.

He says there were many concerns with other proposals put forward for the Leaving Cert:

File image: RollingNews

