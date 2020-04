There was a 0.6% increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Kildare in figures reported between Monday and Tuesday.

The Dept. of Health reported on Monday that 817 people in the county had been diagnosed with the virus.

That increased to 822 last night.

That's in contrast to the increase of over 100% in the number of people in Kildare diagnosed with the virus in the 7 days to Monday.

Kildare continues to have the third highest number of Covid 19 cases in Ireland.