17 People Are Being Treated For Covid 19 At Naas General Hospital.

: 04/22/2020 - 09:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_hospital.jpg

There were 17 confirmed cases of Covid 19 at Naas General Hospital, as at 8pm on Tuesday evening.

That's according to a report published by the Health Service Executive.

The HSE also indicates that, by that point yesterday evening, 1 person at the Kildare facility had been diagnosed with the virus in the preceding 24 hours.

17 people at Naas General were also being treated for suspected Covid 19 at that juncture.

There are 9 vacant beds at Naas General, but all of the hospital's critical care beds are in use.

In all, 822  people in Co. Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since the outbreak began

