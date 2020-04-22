Kildare Average Rents Now Stand At €1,251 Per Month.

Average rents in Kildare now stand at €1,251 per month.up 8.8%.
The Residential Tenancies Board reports, however, that rents in Kildare dropped by 1.9% between Quarters 3 and 4 in 2019.
Athy has now been designated a rent pressure zone.
The town joins 8 other areas in Kildare where rents are not permitted to rise by more than 4% per year in existing tenancies.
Nationally, the average rent rose to over 1,200 euro per month last year - an increase of 6.4 per cent.
It represents the lowest annual increase since 2014.
In Dublin, rent is now 1,716 euro per month, an increase of 5 per cent.
Stock image: Shutterstock