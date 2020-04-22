Kildare Today

Kildare Average Rents Now Stand At €1,251 Per Month.

04/22/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Average rents in Kildare now stand at €1,251 per month.up 8.8%.

The Residential Tenancies Board reports, however, that rents in Kildare dropped by 1.9% between Quarters 3 and 4 in 2019.

Athy has now been designated a rent pressure zone.

The town joins 8 other areas in Kildare where rents are not permitted to rise by more than 4% per year in existing tenancies.

Nationally, the average rent rose to over 1,200 euro per month last year - an increase of 6.4 per cent.

It represents the lowest annual increase since 2014.

In Dublin, rent is now 1,716 euro per month, an increase of 5 per cent.

Stock image: Shutterstock

 

