Police Confirm 22 People Were Killed In Mass Shooting In Canada.

: 04/22/2020 - 09:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
canada_3.jpg

Police in Canada say at least 22 people were killed when a gunman opened fire in the country's deadliest mass shooting.

He was shot by officers in Nova Scotia on Sunday, and later died.

It's thought more deaths will be confirmed as police search through burnt out properties.

Stock image: Shutterstock

