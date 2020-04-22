Kilkenny School To Assess Junior Cert. Students Through In-House Exam In June.

A secondary school in Kilkenny has announced its Junior Cert students will be assessed through internal exams at the end of the current school year.

The Department of Education had said the June exams were being cancelled with school-based tests and assessments to be held early in the new school year.

However, Presentation Secondary School Kilkenny says its Junior Cert students shouldn't be put under pressure over the summer months by preparing for exams.

Its 140 pupils will take online exams in May, which will make up their final grade along with an average of their exams and project work to date.

File image: RollingNews