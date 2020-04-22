K Drive

Listen: UN Official Challenges Tánaiste To Outline Factual Errors In PSC Report.

Ciara Plunkett
A leading UN official's challenged the Tanaiste to outline factual errors he says are in a report on the Public Services Card.

The report from a Special Rappoteur stated the steps required to obtain the card can be a nightmare because of the bureaucracy involved.

It said the disadvantaged have to jump through a number of hoops to prove their identity, including providing documents which many find hard to access.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney labeled the findings a narrow and partial analysis of a complex issue.

But the UN Special Rapporteur, Philip Alston, says despite strong criticism, the government hasn't indicated what mistakes have been made:

