Nissan Has Piloted New Safety Measures At Its Sunderland Plant.

: 04/22/2020 - 15:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
In the UK, Nissan says it'll pilot safety measures at its plant in Sunderland - with around 50 staff returning to work this week.

But it's set no date for when it expects the rest of its 6-thousand workforce to go back.

The carmaker has announced it'll restart production in Barcelona next month.

