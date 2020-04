Nursing Homes Ireland says it meets with the Health Minister twice weekly to discuss Covid 19.

It says it is heartened by new commitments to test all nursing home residents and staff.

HIQA has also now issued a Covid 19 checklist for nursing home staff.

Tadhg Daly is CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, which has 19 members in Kildare.

He and Kildare GP, Dr. Brendan O'Shea, Assistant Adjuvant Professor in Primary Care and Public Health at Trinity College, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.