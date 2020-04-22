K Drive

European Commission Announces €80M Package To Support The Agri Food Sector.

: 04/22/2020 - 16:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The European Commission has announced an 80 million euro package of measures to support the agri-food sector during the Covid 19 pandemic.

They include private storage aid for some dairy and meat products while demand remains low.

The scheme will also allow products to be temporarily withdrawn from the market for up to 6 months.

The EU's Agriculture Commissioner says he's confident the measures will relieve markets and lead to rapid results.

The Irish Farmers Association has criticised the package as being "completely inadequate" while the ICMSA says each farmer will only benefit by around 8 euro each.

