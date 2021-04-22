K Drive

India Reports 314,000 New Covid 19 Infections In A Single Day.

: 22/04/2021 - 11:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
virus_image_red_on_black_-_geralt_on_pixabay.jpg

India's reported the world's largest number of Covid-19 cases identified in a single day.

More than 314,000 infections have been confirmed in 24 hours.

A large number of hospitals across the country have complained of an acute shortage of beds, medicines and oxygen.

 

Stock image: Geralt/Pixabay

