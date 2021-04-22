K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

2020 Was Europe's Warmest Year On Record.

: 22/04/2021 - 11:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sunny_sky_just_before_sunset.jpeg

2020 was Europe's warmest year on record.

The annual State of the Climate report shows temperatures over winter were more than 3-point-4 degrees above average.

Storm Alex also brought a record level of rainfall across Western Europe - leading to floods in some regions

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!