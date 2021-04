Gardai are appealing to a missing 14 year old Louth girl to contact them or her family.

A Child Rescue Alert remains in place for Svetlana Murphy who it’s believed is in the company of an 18 year man, Nojus Maculevicius.

They’re travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car with the registration 132 D 13518 which was last spotted in Belfast just after 5:30 yesterday evening.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty from the Garda Press Office has issued this update.

Image: Svetlana Murphy/An Garda Siochana