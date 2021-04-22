K Drive

KCC Asked To Use Alcohol By-Laws & Covid Legislation To Combat Littering.

Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council is being asked to use alcohol by-laws and Covid 19 legislation to "resolve the issue of litter in public areas throughout the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District".

There's been an anecdotal increase in littering throughout the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

Clane-Maynooth Cllrs., in a joint motion before KCC's monthly meeting on Monday, want the council to provide ",100 litre commercial bins where necessary".

They are also calling for particular attention to areas with high levels of pedestrian/cyclist traffic to include  playgrounds, parks, harbours, greenways, public walkways, town squares and any other public amenity spaces.

 

