Man Arrested In Connection With €1M Invoice Redirect Fraud Inquiry.

: 22/04/2021 - 15:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A man has been arrested in Dublin in connection with an investigation into the theft of over one million euro in invoice redirect fraud.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested in Tallaght today and is now being questioned in the local Garda Station.

He's the 3rd person arrested under Operation Parade which is looking into the theft of 1.1 million from a Dublin based company last November.

Gardai say the company was tricked into handing over money after a trading company told them that their bank account was changed.

 

File image; RollingNews

