Covid 19 Outbreak Identified At Intel, Leixlip.

An outbreak of Covid 19 has been detected on the Intel campus in Leixlip.

Its understood that the outbreak has taken place at one of the construction sites on campus.

The US multi-national is building a €3.63 billion manufacturing fabrication facility at its European headquarters in North Kildare.

Large-scale construction works at the Leixlip campus are permitted to proceed under Level 5 restrictions.

Up to 70 cases of Covid 19 have been detected there, but Intel says the situation is "fluid".

Intel, in a statement to Kfm News, says: "We have been informed by our main construction contractor that over the weekend (since Friday April 16th) a number of people working at the construction site in Leixlip had tested positive for COVID-19. Our main contractor is actively working with the relevant Public Health authorities and follow up testing has resulted in further positive cases being identified.

We understand the number of positive cases to be approximately 70, but it is a fluid situation.

We are working to support our construction team in whatever way we can - to understand what has happened in this situation and how it can be addressed with corrective measures.

Workers at the construction site have been informed of the situation.

As I am sure you understand, for confidentiality reasons we are not disclosing details of any specific cases.

For all confirmed cases, contact tracing was conducted and any other workers who may have been exposed have been required to self-quarantine and monitor their health. Additional testing of workers at the construction site is being carried out and any affected areas are subject to deep cleaning and disinfection."

