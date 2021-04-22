Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

10 Additional Deaths & 617 New Cases Of Covid 19 Have Been Reported This Evening.

: 22/04/2021 - 17:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_tests_many_bagged_for_processing_pixabay.jpg

There are 617 new cases of Covid-19 - with NPHET saying there's been a 'small spike in cases'.

There are 236 cases in Dublin, 84 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare, 34 in Tipperary, 30 in Offaly and 196 cases spread across 20 other counties.

Ten additional deaths have also been reported, while the number of cases today is the highest in nearly three weeks.

There are 176 Covid patients in hospital, with 48 in intensive care.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

As of April 20th, 2021, 1,240,965 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 878,823 people have received their first dose
  • 362,142 people have received their second dose

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 21st April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases**

(to midnight 21Apr2021)

5 day moving average (to midnight 21Apr2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (08Apr2021 to 21Apr2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (08Apr2021 to 21Apr2021)

Ireland

617

415

118.1

5,623

Donegal

84

36

256.9

409

Offaly

30

11

212.9

166

Kildare

37

36

200

445

Dublin

236

174

173.7

2,340

Longford

<5

6

173.7

71

Meath

22

20

161

314

Westmeath

13

9

139.7

124

Leitrim

9

4

121.7

39

Laois

5

5

119.2

101

Cavan

7

4

109

83

Louth

18

11

100.9

130

Mayo

17

9

100.4

131

Limerick

19

13

97

189

Tipperary

34

19

93.4

149

Roscommon

<5

2

85.2

55

Galway

21

12

80.2

207

Carlow

5

4

77.3

44

Monaghan

0

1

71.7

44

Wicklow

7

6

68.1

97

Waterford

12

4

64.6

75

Sligo

8

5

45.8

30

Clare

5

3

44.6

53

Wexford

5

3

39.4

59

Kerry

<5

2

37.9

56

Cork

14

13

35

190

Kilkenny

<5

1

22.2

22

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!