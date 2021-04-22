10 Additional Deaths & 617 New Cases Of Covid 19 Have Been Reported This Evening.

There are 617 new cases of Covid-19 - with NPHET saying there's been a 'small spike in cases'.

There are 236 cases in Dublin, 84 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare, 34 in Tipperary, 30 in Offaly and 196 cases spread across 20 other counties.

Ten additional deaths have also been reported, while the number of cases today is the highest in nearly three weeks.

There are 176 Covid patients in hospital, with 48 in intensive care.

As of April 20th, 2021, 1,240,965 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

878,823 people have received their first dose

362,142 people have received their second dose

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 21st April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 21Apr2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 21Apr2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (08Apr2021 to 21Apr2021) New Cases during last 14 days (08Apr2021 to 21Apr2021) Ireland 617 415 118.1 5,623 Donegal 84 36 256.9 409 Offaly 30 11 212.9 166 Kildare 37 36 200 445 Dublin 236 174 173.7 2,340 Longford <5 6 173.7 71 Meath 22 20 161 314 Westmeath 13 9 139.7 124 Leitrim 9 4 121.7 39 Laois 5 5 119.2 101 Cavan 7 4 109 83 Louth 18 11 100.9 130 Mayo 17 9 100.4 131 Limerick 19 13 97 189 Tipperary 34 19 93.4 149 Roscommon <5 2 85.2 55 Galway 21 12 80.2 207 Carlow 5 4 77.3 44 Monaghan 0 1 71.7 44 Wicklow 7 6 68.1 97 Waterford 12 4 64.6 75 Sligo 8 5 45.8 30 Clare 5 3 44.6 53 Wexford 5 3 39.4 59 Kerry <5 2 37.9 56 Cork 14 13 35 190 Kilkenny <5 1 22.2 22

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.