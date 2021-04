Up to 70 cases of Covid 19 have been detected on the Intel campus in Kildare.

The outbreak has taken place at one of the construction sites on the Leixlip campus.

Large-scale construction works on campus are permitted to proceed under Level 5 restrictions.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says although this is a significant outbreak, it shouldn't stop plans to reopen the full construction sector next month:

File image: RollingNews