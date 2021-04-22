TD Calls For Cessation Of Works On Intel Site, Following Covid 19 Outbreak.

A TD has called for the cessation of construction works on the Intel site in Leixlip, following an outbreak of Covid 19.

Intel has confirmed in the region of 70 cases among staff employed by the construction site's main contractor.

The US multi-national says the situation is "fluid"

People Before Profit TD, Paul Murphy says his information alleges a higher number of cases:

“Earlier today, I was contacted by a worker who alerted me to a “mass outbreak of coronavirus cases” at the Intel construction site. He suggested there were over 150 cases. Intel has since confirmed to RTE that there are multiple outbreaks, suggesting there are 70, but said that the situation is ‘fluid’.

"Multiple workers have contacted me over the last year about unsafe Covid conditions at the Intel construction site. I have raised the issue repeatedly, including in the Dail. When I wrote to the Taoiseach about it in January, I got no response. When I raised it with him at Leaders Questions on 20 January, I got no answer.

"This major outbreak in Leixlip is the consequence of turning a blind eye to what was happening at Intel because of allowing it to open on the grounds of it being foreign direct investment. Work should be immediately stopped while full testing is carried out. Workers' living conditions as well as working conditions need to be investigated to ensure that they are safe. Work should only re-start on the basis of elected workers’ health and safety committees being satisfied.”

Intel says "Our main contractor is actively working with the relevant Public Health authorities and follow up testing has resulted in further positive cases being identified. and adds"For all confirmed cases, contact tracing was conducted and any other workers who may have been exposed have been required to self-quarantine and monitor their health. Additional testing of workers at the construction site is being carried out and any affected areas are subject to deep cleaning and disinfection."

Work on the €4 billion development at the Leixlip site was permitted to continue under Level 5 restrictions.

File image: Paul Murphy/RollingNews