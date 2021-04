39 per cent of children seeking speech and language therapy in one HSE area have been on the waiting list for over a year.

Over 3,300 children are waiting for an initial assessment in CHO 7, which includes Kildare and parts of Wicklow and south Dublin.

Nearly 1,300 have been on the list for over a year, according to the HSE's figures.

Miriam Kenny, from Involve Autism, says some children in the area are waiting much longer.

