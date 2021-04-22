Kildare TD Expresses Concern At Covid 19 Outbreak At Intel, Leixlip.

A Kildare North TD has expressed concern at the Covid 19 outbreak on the construction site at Intel, Leixlip.

Up to 70 cases of the virus been detected there.

Large-scale construction works on campus are permitted to proceed under Level 5 restrictions.

Intel describes the situation as "fluid" and is engaging with the main contractor.

Kildare North TD and Social Democrats co-leader, Catherine Murphy, says "I have been assured the company is working with public health teams to identify and isolate any positive cases.



"A review of travel plans should be undertaken to ensure that transmission is not occurring when workers are congregating in cars or buses on their way to, or from, work.



"It is hugely important that serial testing, antigen testing and rapid test-and-trace are all utilised to the greatest extent possible to break chains of transmission, ensure a safe work environment and prevent spread to the wider community."

